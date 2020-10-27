SMPD seeks help identifying suspects in fight, shooting

The San Marcos Police Department is seeking help identifying suspects involved in a fight that resulted in a shooting early Saturday morning.

SMPD officers heard several gunshots coming from the area of W. San Antonio and Guadalupe streets near Nephews on Saturday at approximately 2:11 a.m. Officers located shell casings and a crime scene area near the north entrance of Nephews — a bar located at 100 N. Guadalupe St.

A short time later, dispatch received a call from Christus Santa Rosa hospital that a male victim was dropped at the emergency room with two non-life threatening gunshot wounds, Officials said. He was uncooperative with officers, but a person with him witnessed the shooting and spoke with officers, police said. The witness stated that a fight began between two groups outside the bar after one male struck another male during bar closing.

During the fight, one male in the group pulled out a pistol and fired shots, officials said. All fled the scene quickly as officers flooded the area.

Detectives developed information that numerous people were in the area at the time of the fight and subsequent shooting. If you witnessed the incident or have cell phone video footage of the incident, please contact Detective Aubry at paubry@sanmarcostx.gov or 512-753-2306.