WATCH: SMPD searching for suspect in aggravated robbery at local bar

The San Marcos Police Department is searching for a suspect who robbed an employee at gunpoint at a local bar on Monday.

Police said the employee at One Time Tavern — located at 1700 South Interstate 35 — was robbed while opening the bar.

Police described the suspect as a Hispanic male with a thin build, wearing a black sweatshirt, blue jeans and a green or blue medical face mask. Police say the suspect was holding a silver and black handgun. He ran away after the robbery and may still be armed, SMPD said.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Hays County Crime Stoppers at 800-324-8477 or contact Detective Aubry by email paubry@sanmarcostx.gov or by phone at 512-753-2306.