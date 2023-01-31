Winter Storm Warning extended into Thursday; Texas State closes campuses

The National Weather Service has extended its Winter Storm Warning in effect for Hays County until Thursday morning.

The warning, which went into effect Monday, expires at 6 a.m. on Thursday. NWS warns of significant icing and additional ice accumulations of a quarter to three quarters of an inch.

National Weather Service meteorologist Brandon Gale said there’s a wide range of expected ice accumulation because of the various terrain across Hays County.

“Far western parts of Hays County have the higher elevation, we could see up to three-quarters of an inch of ice accumulation through Wednesday,” Gale told the Daily Record on Monday. “But closer to the I-35 corridor, we’re looking more at the tenth of an inch to maybe quarter of an inch range.”

NWS is forecasting a 50% chance of rain and freezing rain during the day Tuesday with temperatures rising into the mid 30s. Rain and freezing rain remain in the forecast overnight into Wednesday with temperatures falling back to below freezing. Rain remains in the forecast throughout Wednesday and overnight into Thursday morning. Temperatures Wednesday will get above freezing and are currently expected to remain above freezing Wednesday night.

Gale recommended residents remain vigilant as the forecast could change throughout the next few days.

“If we’re one degree off on our temperature forecast that could potentially have a decent impact on how much ice accumulation there is,” Gale said. “It’s just a tricky forecast based on the temperatures being right around freezing. People will have to monitor for any potential forecast updates. It will be an evolving forecast.”

NWS warns drivers against driving but suggests keeping an extra flashlight, food and water in the vehicle in case of an emergency.

To see the latest road conditions across the state visit drivetexas.org.

Texas State University closes until Thursday

Texas State University closed its San Marcos and Round Rock campuses until Thursday.

Both campuses will be closed Tuesday, Jan. 31 and Wednesday, Feb. 1 amid winter weather conditions.

Texas State said its university emergency management is monitoring the winter storm warning for the area.

“The safety of our campus community is our top priority,” Texas State said in a news release. “We are working closely with area government agencies and educational institutions to monitor the current weather conditions, the forecast, and make decisions about potential delays and closures.”

For more information visit https://safety.txst.edu.