Woodcreek man dies of COVID-19; County tallies 110 new cases Monday

A Woodcreek man in his 80s recently died of COVID-19, the Hays County Local Health Department reported Monday.

Hays County has now seen 264 coronavirus-related fatalities since the pandemic’s onset.

The local health department reported over 100 new COVID-19 cases Monday for the first time since April 26. The county tallied 110 new lab-confirmed cases, 31 additional recoveries, 11 hospitalizations and four hospital discharges on Monday, which included information from July 10-12.

The county has 277 active cases — 78 more than Friday — and there have been 19,348 total cases since the first diagnosis of the virus within its boundaries on March 14, 2020. Hays County has tallied 359 COVID-19 cases over the past 21 days. There have been 2,124 probable cases spanning from April 2020 through July 12, 2021.

Fifteen county residents are currently hospitalized by COVID-19 and there have been 929 total hospitalizations. Some patients hospitalized by COVID-19 are in hospitals outside of Hays County but are included in the county’s numbers if they reside within Hays County, the local health department said.

There have been 18,807 county residents who have recovered from the coronavirus following the 31 recoveries recorded Monday.

The local health department has received 183,501 negative tests and there have been 202,849 tests administered in Hays County.

San Marcos recorded 34 new cases between Saturday and Monday. The city currently has 77 active cases — 34 more than Friday — and there have been 6,828 total cases.

Kyle has recorded 6,180 total cases, including 109 active cases. Buda has tallied 3,432 total cases and currently has 54 active cases. Dripping Springs has amassed 1,018 total cases and has 11 active cases. Wimberley has counted 777 total cases, including 14 active cases. Austin, within Hays County, has had 570 total cases and has nine active cases. Driftwood has recorded 254 total cases. Niederwald has had 101 total cases, including three active cases. Maxwell has had 56 total cases. Mountain City has amassed 48 total cases. Uhland has had 38 total cases. Manchaca has recorded 24 total cases.

Woodcreek has tallied 10 total cases with one case considered active. Bear Creek has amassed five total cases. Creedmoor has recorded four total cases. Hays has reported three total cases.

The 20-29-age-range has recorded the most COVID-19 cases with 5,436 total cases tallied Monday.

According to the local health department, 3,001 county residents diagnosed with the disease are between 10-19 years old; 2,936 are 30-39 years old; 2,622 people fall in the 40-49-year-old age range; 1,919 are between 50-59 years old; 1,294 are 9 years old or younger; and 1,205 county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are 60-69 years old.

Five-hundred-ninety-four residents who've contracted COVID-19 are 70-79 years old, and 341 are 80 and older.

The local health department reported that 10,105 females and 9,243 males in Hays County have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The county’s ethnic breakdown stated 49.1% of county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are Hispanic, while 35.2% of county residents diagnosed with the disease are non-Hispanic and 15.7% don’t have a specified ethnicity.

By race, 69.3% of county residents who’ve had COVID-19 are white, 25.3% are unknown or not specified, 3.2% are Black, 1.1% are listed as other, 1% are Asian and 0.1% are American Indian.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported there have been 2,560,137 Texans diagnosed with COVID-19 and 51,490 fatalities as of Monday. There are currently 2,100 Texans hospitalized by the coronavirus, according to the DSHS.

At Texas State University there have been 2,895 total coronavirus cases since March 1, 2020 — 2,617 among students and 281 among faculty and staff — at the time of publication. There are currently 16 active cases, according to the university’s dashboard.

COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks for most people. The disease, however, can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death, especially for older adults and people with existing health problems.

COVID-19 VACCINE SIGN-UP

To make an appointment for a vaccine shot, visit https://www.haysinformed.com. From there you can use the new online scheduler to find a time and location that works best for you. According to the DSHS, 104,075 Hays County residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Friday, approximately 53.1% of 195,999 eligible residents who are 12 years or older. Additionally, 121,723 county residents have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose — 62.1% of the eligible population.

“No appointment needed” vaccine clinics are available Monday-Monday at Live Oak Community Clinic, 401 Broadway, in San Marcos between 8:30-11:30 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available at this clinic.

Every Thursday and Monday, a Pfizer vaccine clinic takes place at Communicare in Kyle at 2810 Dacy Lane from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.