Aggravated Assault Offender Arrested on Thursday

On Thursday Dec. 10, San Marcos Police arrested Jason Jordan Trevino, 20, of San Marcos for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, evading arrest and tampering with evidence.

At approximately 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, officers responded to the 200 block of Armstrong for a reported aggravated assault. The victim informed officers that a young Black male pointed a black handgun at him as he confronted him about walking in his yard, and that he was accompanied by a young Hispanic female.

Officers arrived on scene and located Trevino who ran from officers while the female remained at the scene. Officers set a perimeter and searched the area for the subject. It was confirmed that the subject had a handgun and was identified as Jason Jordan Trevino.

As the search was underway, a citizen called SMPD to report that Trevino stole his bike. The citizen was able to reacquire his bike and advised dispatch that Trevino ran toward the bus station. Officers continued to search the area and eventually located the subject near Gravel and Jackman Streets. Trevino ran south from Gravel Street through the woods over the railroad tracks and on to Grove Street where he encountered additional officers and was taken into custody without incident.

Trevino was not in possession of a handgun when he was taken into custody, and it is believed he threw the gun somewhere in the wooded area as he ran. The Hays County K9 Unit arrived to assist with an article search but the firearm was not located.

Trevino was booked into the Hays County Jail and as of press time Friday remains in jail pending bond. SMPD is not available for interviews.