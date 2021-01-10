Hays County offices to open late Monday, SMCISD monitoring weather conditions

Hays County offices will open at 11 a.m. on Monday after a snowy Sunday.

County Judge Ruben Becerra and the emergency management team made the decision citing winter weather and icy road conditions.

“We looked at a variety of factors including overnight temperatures and conditions across the County,” Becerra said in a statement. “Out of an abundance of caution, we decided to delay opening our offices. Many of our employees live in outlying areas where road conditions may not be as good as they are in cities or more urban parts of Hays.”

Becerra added that county crews will be sanding overpasses and other roadways throughout the county.

Meanwhile, San Marcos Consolidated ISD is planning to operate on a regular schedule on Monday. But the district said it will continue to monitor road conditions in the morning to determine if a postponement or cancellation of school is needed, SMCISD said in a letter to families.

SMCISD added that an update will be provided to all families by 5:30 a.m.

