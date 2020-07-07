Hays County reports 50 new virus cases, 53 additional recoveries

The Hays County Local Health Department reported 50 new COVID-19 cases, 53 additional recoveries and one hospitalization Tuesday.

There are now 2,652 active COVID-19 cases — a three case decrease since Monday — and there have been 3,243 total cases since the first diagnosis of the virus in Hays County on March 14.

With the 53 new recoveries announced Tuesday, 581 county residents have recovered from the disease.

There are now 21 county residents hospitalized by the coronavirus and there have been 69 total hospitalizations.

Hays County has reported 10 COVID-19-related fatalities since the first diagnosis of the virus within the county.

The local health department has received 10,417 negative tests and is awaiting results from 61 tests.

“We like to see the number of new cases going down, but we cannot relax at this point,” Hays County Epidemiologist Eric Schneider said. “The COVID-19 virus is still active in Hays County. And while it may not hurt you personally, you could pass it along to a loved one or friend who isn’t able to fight the virus.”

San Marcos has tallied the most COVID-19 cases in Hays County with 1,827 total cases, which includes 1,584 active cases.

Kyle now has 641 active cases and has had 879 total. Buda has recorded 366 total cases and currently has 294 active cases. Dripping Springs has amassed 47 total cases and has 38 active cases. Wimberley has tallied 47 total cases, which includes 36 active cases. Austin, within Hays County, currently has 20 active cases and has had 30 total cases.

Driftwood has recorded 20 total cases and has 18 active cases. Niederwald has had 10 total cases and has seven active cases. Maxwell has had six total cases, including five active cases. Uhland has had five total cases and has four active cases. Mountain City has three total active cases, Manchaca has two total active cases and Bear Creek has had one total case.

The 20-29-age-range has recorded the most COVID-19 cases with 1,547.

Five-hundred-eleven county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are between 30-39 years old. Three-hundred-fifty-three people diagnosed with the disease are 40-49 years old. Two-hundred-sixty-eight residents fall in the 50-59-year-old age range. Two-hundred-seven county residents diagnosed with COVID-19 are between 10-19 years old, 155 are 60-69 years old, 84 are 9 years old or younger, 75 are 70-79 years old and 43 are 80 and older.

According to the local health department, 1,689 females and 1,554 males in Hays County have been diagnosed with the disease.

According to the county's ethnic breakdown, 41% of county residents diagnosed with COVID-19 don’t have a specified ethnicity, while 40.2% are Hispanic and 18.8% are non-Hispanic.

By race, 53.2% of county residents who’ve had COVID-19 are white, 45.1% are unknown or not specified, 1.2% are Black and 0.5% are Asian.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported a record-high 10,028 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday. The DSHS reports that 210,585 Texans have been diagnosed with the coronavirus, there have been 2,715 fatalities and there have been an estimated 108,485 Texans who have recovered from the disease. According to the DSHS, there are 9,286 Texans currently hospitalized by the disease.

COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks for most people. The disease, however, can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death, especially for older adults and people with existing health problems.