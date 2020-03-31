County reports 10 additional lab-confirmed cases

The Hays County Local Health Department reports 10 additional lab-confirmed cases overnight and today, and four more patients who are cleared/recovered.

As of March 31 at 4 p.m., there were 38 lab confirmed cases in Hays County, 228 negative tests, 15 pending tests, 10 recovered patients, 28 active cases and five total hospitalizations and four current hospitalizations.

Seven cases have been travel related, while 29 cases have no teravl reported. Two cases are still pending interview.

Prevention Tips:

Wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds several times a day, including between your fingers and underneath your nails. Handwashing is considered the best way to remove germs and dirt, and hand sanitizers should be used only when handwashing is not available. The hand sanitizers should be at least 60 percent alcohol to be effective.

Avoid handshaking and high-fives

Avoid touching your face – especially your eyes, nose, and mouth

Stay home when you feel sick

Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue then put the tissue in the trash, or use the crook of your elbow if a tissue isn’t available

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household disinfectant cleaning spray or wipe. Clean cell and desk phones, computer keyboards, door handles, and work surfaces often.

Face masks are not considered an effective way to prevent someone from catching a virus unless you have close, frequent contact with a sick person; however, they are an option for sick people to use to keep from spreading the virus.

Avoid travel to areas that have been designated high-risk areas because of multiple verified cases of Corona

Individuals are encouraged to avoid large gatherings. This includes, but is not limited to concerts, plays, sporting events, gymnasiums, dances, and restaurants. Recreation activities that can be practiced in private are encouraged. This virus spreads by person-to-person transmission just like the flu, so limiting human contact can help prevent COVID-19 from spreading.

Hays County Epidemiologist Eric Schneider reminded residents to rely on qualified information sources for additional information such as the Texas Department of State Health Services and the Centers for Disease Control which offers information in Spanish and Chinese as well as English. The County’s COVID-19 info is here, and as in any emergency situation www.HaysInformed.com, the countywide emergency notification blog, has a rolling list of important information regarding COVID-19. Many City websites also have information for their residents.