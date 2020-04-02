County reports 3 additional cases

Hays County reported three additional cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, raising the total to 45 cases and 35 active cases.

The county has received 247 negative tests and has 18 tests pending. Ten county residents who were diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered, while six people have been hospitalized because of the illness — four are currently in an area hospital.

There have been 28 females and 17 males in Hays County who have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Fifteen of the patients who have tested positive for the disease are in the 50-59 year-old age range. Ten county residents are 30-39 years old. Eight people are 40-49 years old. Six patients are 20-29 years. Three residents are 60-69 and three patients are between 70-79 years old.

According to the county, seven Hays County residents who contracted the disease had travel history before coming down with symptoms, while the remaining 38 did not have travel history prior to testing positive.

San Marcos has had 15 postive cases and Kyle has had 16 positive cases. Kyle currently has 15 active cases, while San Marcos has 12 active cases. Buda has seen nine total cases with six active cases. Austin, within Hays County, has had three total cases with one active case. Dripping Springs has two total cases and one is active.

Symptoms of COVID-19 can appear between 2-14 days of exposure to the virus. Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention states that people should seek medical attention if they display one or more of the following symptoms: difficulty breathing or shortness of breath; persistent pain or pressure in the chest; new confusion or inability to arouse; or bluish lips or face. The CDC recommends calling a doctor’s office or emergency room before going. Those who self-isolate with COVID-19 can leave self-isolation if they haven't had a fever for at least 72 hours (without the use of medicine that reduces fevers), symptoms have improved and it’s been at least 7 days since symptoms first appeared, according to the CDC.

“Residents with underlying health conditions or a weakened immune system and persons over 65 tend to be hardest hit by COVID-19 and should consult their health care provider if they are experiencing symptoms,” Hays County Epidemiologist Eric Schneider said.