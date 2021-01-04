Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Driftwood teen killed in New Year’s Eve auto-pedestrian accident

Mon, 01/04/2021 - 10:58am
Nick Castillo
Managing Editor
Monday, January 4, 2021

A Driftwood teen was killed in a New Year’s Eve auto-pedestrian accident near northbound Interstate 35 Exit 206. 

San Marcos police and fire — alongside Hays County EMS — were dispatched to northbound Interstate 35 near Exit 206 at approximately 11:40 p.m. on Thursday. 

Officials said an investigation determined that a male, later identified as Cael Ryan Uzuanis, 19, ran onto the interstate and was struck by an 18-wheeler. Dash camera recordings from the 18-wheeler shows Uzuanis stepping in front of the vehicle, officials said, adding that the driver attempted to swerve and avoid hitting the Uzuanis but was unsuccessful. 

Uzuanis was pronounced dead on the scene by Justice of the Peace Maggie H. Moreno at 12:32 a.m. on Friday, however, because the accident occurred before midnight it was recorded as the 16th traffic fatality in San Marcos in 2020.

