As a public service, public health stories are free to Central Texans during the coronavirus crisis. Please support our local journalists by subscribing today. Call 512-392-2458.
Article Image Alt Text

Hays County expected to issue stay-at-home order

Wed, 03/25/2020 - 10:45am
Nick Castillo
Managing Editor
@Nick_Castillo74
ncastillo@sanmarcosrecord.com
Wednesday, March 25, 2020

Hays County plans to issue a stay-at-home order on Wednesday, County Judge Ruben Becerra confirmed in a social media post. 

Hays County issued a text alert Tuesday night that stated the county’s intention to issue the stay-at-home order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. 

“Tomorrow, I will announce a stay in place for Hays County with an 11 p.m. curfew,” Becerra wrote. “We don’t have a choice. More than half of our cases have been confirmed community spread.”

Becerra’s decision comes hours after he said the county hoped to avoid issuing a stay-at-home order during Tuesday’s Hays County Commissioners Court meeting. 

“My goal is purely what is best for our citizens of Hays County," Becerra said during Tuesday’s meeting. "We have a desire to balance our local economy with diminishing the spread of COVID-19.”

Hours later Hays County announced two new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to nine confirmed cases in the county. 

Becerra said on social media that he plans to issue the order Wednesday afternoon.

