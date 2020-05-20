Hays County reports 12 new COVID-19 cases, active count now at 92

Hays County reported 12 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases Wednesday, raising the active count to its highest-recorded amount.

The county currently has 92 active cases and has seen 250 total cases, according to county epidemiologist Eric Schneider.

The Hays County Local Health Department has received 2,629 negative tests and has 254 tests pending. Schneider said many of the test results pending are from tests conducted at nursing homes. He also said Wednesday that 94 of the 96 tests conducted in Dripping Springs and Wimberley on May 10 came back negative. Only two results came back positive and those individuals have been quarantining since the day of the tests, Schneider said. One of the individuals who tested positive has already re-tested and came back with a negative result.

As of Wednesday, 155 county residents have recovered from the disease. There have been 27 hospitalizations caused by the coronavirus, including six current hospitalizations.

Hays County has seen three fatalities since the first positive diagnosis of the disease on March 14 — A woman in her 80s who was living with a relative in Buda, a Wimberley resident in their 90s and a San Marcos resident who was in their 60s.

Nine of the 12 new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday originate from Kyle, which now has seen 121 total cases and has 50 active cases. San Marcos saw two new cases reported Wednesday, which raises its total case count to 70 and includes 24 active cases. Buda tallied one new case since Tuesday, raising the total case count to 30 and active count to nine.

Wimberley has tallied 10 total cases and has three active cases. Austin, within Hays County, has had seven total virus cases, including three active cases. Dripping Springs has had six total cases and has three active cases. Driftwood and Niederwald have had two total cases each. Bear Creek and Uhland have each seen one total case.

One-hundred-forty-three females and 107 males have been diagnosed with the coronavirus in Hays County.

Fifty-three county residents who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 are between 30-39 years old. Fifty-one residents fall in the 50-59-year-old age range. Forty-nine residents fall in the 20-29 year old age range. Thirty-eight people diagnosed with the disease are 40-49 years old. Twenty-five patients are 60-69 years old, 11 are between 10-19 years old, 11 are 70-79 years old, nine are 80 and older and three are 9 years old or younger.

According to the county, only 10 patients who tested positive for COVID-19 traveled before becoming sick, while 240 residents had no travel history before becoming symptomatic.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported Wednesday that 51,323 Texans have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and there have been 1,419 fatalities. The DSHS estimates that 30,314 Texans have recovered from the disease.

Symptoms of COVID-19 can appear between 2-14 days of exposure to the virus. Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states that people should seek medical attention if they display one or more of the following symptoms: difficulty breathing or shortness of breath; persistent pain or pressure in the chest; new confusion or inability to arouse; or bluish lips or face. The CDC recommends calling a doctor’s office or emergency room before going. Those who self-isolate with COVID-19 can leave self-isolation if they haven't had a fever for at least 72 hours (without the use of medicine that reduces fevers), symptoms have improved and it’s been at least 7 days since symptoms first appeared, according to the CDC.