Hays County reports 12th & 13th positive COVID-19 cases

The Hays County Local Health Department was notified of two additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Thursday, bringing the total cases in Hays County to 13.

All 13 positive cases are adults. One is a resident of Dripping Springs and one is a resident of Kyle.

In addition, as of 4 p.m. March 26, the Hays County Local Health Department has received 131 negative test results and 21 test results are pending — though it should be noted that these test results are frequently changing numbers. One of the original positive cases, a resident of Kyle, has recovered and is out of quarantine.

The breakdown of cases by city as of 12 p.m. March 26 is:

Austin (some Hays County addresses are Austin) – 1

Buda – 3

Dripping Springs – 3

Kyle -4

San Marcos – 2

Because of HIPAA laws, additional information about patients is not allowed to be shared.

Hays County Epidemiologist Eric Schneider reminds citizens that most persons who contract the disease will have low to moderate fever, a cough, and congestion, typically treated with over the counter medications as there is no specialized treatment for COVID-19 like there is with Influenza. The majority of persons who contract this disease will not need to seek medical care. Residents with these symptoms should self-quarantine until they are fever-free without the use of fever-reducing medications for 72 hours.

“Residents with underlying health conditions or a weakened immune system and persons over 65 tend to be hardest hit by COVID-19 and should consult their health care provider if they are experiencing symptoms, as should persons with high fevers or shortness of breath.

Good hygiene practices are essential for prevention.

Prevention Tips:

Wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds several times a day, including between your fingers and underneath your nails. Handwashing is considered the best way to remove germs and dirt, and hand sanitizers should be used only when handwashing is not available. The hand sanitizers should be at least 60 percent alcohol to be effective.

Avoid handshaking and high-fives

Avoid touching your face – especially your eyes, nose, and mouth

Stay home when you feel sick

Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue then put the tissue in the trash, or use the crook of your elbow if a tissue isn’t available

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household disinfectant cleaning spray or wipe. Clean cell and desk phones, computer keyboards, door handles, and work surfaces often.

Face masks are not considered an effective way to prevent someone from catching a virus unless you have close, frequent contact with a sick person; however, they are an option for sick people to use to keep from spreading the virus.

Avoid travel to areas that have been designated high-risk areas because of multiple verified cases of Corona

Individuals are encouraged to avoid large gatherings. This includes, but is not limited to concerts, plays, sporting events, gymnasiums, dances, and restaurants. Recreation activities that can be practiced in private are encouraged. This virus spreads by person-to-person transmission just like the flu, so limiting human contact can help prevent COVID-19 from spreading.

Hays County Epidemiologist Eric Schneider reminded residents to rely on qualified information sources for additional information such as the Texas Department of State Health Services and the Centers for Disease Control which offers information in Spanish and Chinese as well as English. The County’s COVID-19 info is here, and as in any emergency situation www.HaysInformed.com, the countywide emergency notification blog, has a rolling list of important information regarding COVID-19. Many City websites also have information for their residents.