Hays County reports 14 new cases, 7 more recovered

Hays County reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, June 3.

Hays County has seen 385 total cases, including 168 active cases of the disease as of press time on Wednesday.

The Hays County Local Health Department has received 4,167 negative tests and has 37 pending tests. The county reported Monday that 212 county residents have recovered from the disease. There have now been five COVID-19-related fatalities in Hays County.

Kyle has a total of 202 cases and 99 active cases. San Marcos has had 96 total cases and currently has 31 active cases. Buda has recorded 51 total cases and has 26 active cases. Wimberley has had 12 total cases and currently has four active cases. Dripping Springs has tallied nine total cases and has four active cases. Austin, within Hays County, has had nine total cases and four active cases. Driftwood has had two total cases. Niederwald has two total cases. Bear Creek has had one case. Uhland has had one case.

According to the county, only 10 patients who tested positive for the illness had traveled before becoming sick, while 375 residents had no travel history before becoming symptomatic.

Seventy-eight patients who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 are between 30-39 years old. Sixty-nine residents fall in the 50-59-year-old age range. Ninety-six residents fall in the 20-29 year old age range. Fifty-five people diagnosed with the disease are 40-49 years old. Thirty-two patients are 60-69 years old, sixteen are 70-79 years old, twenty are between 10-19 years old, ten are 80 and older and nine are 9 years old or younger.

Two-hundred-five females and 180 males in Hays County have been diagnosed with the coronavirus.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported Saturday that 68,271 Texans have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and there have been 1,734 fatalities. The DSHS estimates that 43,338 Texans have recovered from the disease.

Symptoms of COVID-19 can appear between 2-14 days of exposure to the virus. Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states that people should seek medical attention if they display one or more of the following symptoms: difficulty breathing or shortness of breath; persistent pain or pressure in the chest; new confusion or inability to arouse; or bluish lips or face. The CDC recommends calling a doctor’s office or emergency room before going. Those who self-isolate with COVID-19 can leave self-isolation if they haven't had a fever for at least 72 hours (without the use of medicine that reduces fevers), symptoms have improved and it’s been at least 7 days since symptoms first appeared, according to the CDC.