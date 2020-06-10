Hays County Reports 27 New COVID-19 Cases

The Hays County Local Health Department reported 27 new COVID-19 cases and seven additional recoveries Wednesday.

The county currently has 230 active cases and has had 492 total cases since the first announced coronavirus case in the county on March 14. With the seven newly reported recoveries, 257 county residents have recovered from the disease.

“With cases continuing to rise, I cannot urge Hays County residents strongly enough to continue with the practices that slow the spread of the virus,” Schneider said. “Those are frequent hand washing with soap and water, wearing face coverings when out and about, and maintaining at least six-feet from others when in public places. By prioritizing these simple yet effective measures, Hays County residents can help slow the spread of COVID-19.”

The amount of current hospitalizations increased to 10. There have been 39 total hospitalizations in the county.

Hays County has had five reported COVID-19-related fatalities since the first diagnosis of the disease.

The local health department has now received 4,580 negative test results and is awaiting results on 21 tests, according to county Epidemiologist Eric Schneider.

San Marcos reported an additional 14 coronavirus cases on Wednesday, and now has 71 active cases and has had 148 total cases. Kyle added eight new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, raising the total case count to 238 with 112 active cases. Buda tallied three new cases, increasing its active case count to 32 and total case count to 66. Neiderwald added no new cases, with its total case count at two. Uhland has had one case and currently does not have any active cases. Wimberley has had 13 coronavirus cases and has five active cases. Dripping Springs has amassed 10 total cases and has four active cases. Austin, within Hays County has had 10 total cases, including five active cases. Driftwood has had two total cases and currently does not have any active cases. Bear Creek has had one case.

One-hundred-fifty-six county residents who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 fall in the 20-29 year old age range. Ninety-four patients are between 30-39 years old. Seventy-seven residents fall in the 50-59-year-old age range. Sixty-four people diagnosed with the disease are 40-49 years old. Thirty-six patients are 60-69 years old, twenty-three are between 10-19 years old, twenty-one are 70-79 years old, eleven are 80 and older and ten are 9 years old or younger.

Two-hundred-seventy females and 222 males in Hays County have been diagnosed with the coronavirus.

Additionally, Hays County recently began reporting a breakdown of cases by ethnicity and race. According to the local health department, 57.7% of county residents diagnosed with COVID-19 are Hispanic, while 31.9% are non-Hispanic and 10.4% are not specified. By race, 78.1% of county residents who’ve had COVID-19 are white, 18.9% are unknown or not specified and 2.5% are black.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported Wednesday that 79,757 Texans have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and there have been 1,885 fatalities. The DSHS estimates that 52,449 Texans have recovered from the disease. COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks for most people.