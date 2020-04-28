Hays County reports 5 new COVID-19 cases, total now at 160

Hays County reported five additional COVID-19 lab-confirmed, positive cases Tuesday, increasing the total to 160.

The county now has 81 active cases. The Hays County Local Health Department has received 1,562 negative tests and has 13 tests pending. Seventy-eight county residents have recovered from the disease. Fifteen residents have been hospitalized from COVID-19, including five current hospitalizations. The county has only reported one COVID-19-related fatality — a woman in her 80s who had been living in Buda with a relative.

Kyle has had 70 total cases and 42 active cases. San Marcos has had 50 total cases and currently has 20 active cases. Buda has recorded 21 total cases and has seven active cases. Austin, within Hays County, has had four total cases and has one active case. Dripping Springs has tallied six total cases and has four active cases. Wimberley has six total active cases, Driftwood has had two total cases and Niederwald has one active case.

According to the county, only 10 patients who tested positive for the illness had traveled before becoming sick, while 150 residents had no travel history before becoming symptomatic.

Forty patients who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 are between 30-39 years old. Thirty-five residents fall in the 50-59-year-old age range. Twenty-six residents fall in the 20-29 year old age range. Twenty-five people diagnosed with the disease are 40-49 years old. Sixteen patients are 60-69 years old, eight are 70-79 years old, four are 80 and older, four are between 10-19 years old and two are 9 years old or younger.

Ninety-seven females and 63 males have been diagnosed with the coronavirus.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported Tuesday that 26,171 Texans have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and 690 have died because of the disease. The DSHS estimates that 11,789 Texans have made a recovery.

Symptoms of COVID-19 can appear between 2-14 days of exposure to the virus. Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states that people should seek medical attention if they display one or more of the following symptoms: difficulty breathing or shortness of breath; persistent pain or pressure in the chest; new confusion or inability to arouse; or bluish lips or face. The CDC recommends calling a doctor’s office or emergency room before going. Those who self-isolate with COVID-19 can leave self-isolation if they haven't had a fever for at least 72 hours (without the use of medicine that reduces fevers), symptoms have improved and it’s been at least 7 days since symptoms first appeared, according to the CDC.