Hays County reports 8 new cases 

The Hays County Local Health Department reported eight new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases Thursday, increasing the total case amount to 258.

The county currently has 97 active cases, according to county epidemiologist Eric Schneider.

The local health department has received 2,861 negative tests and has 335 tests pending. Schneider said many of the test results pending are from tests conducted at nursing homes as required by Gov. Greg Abbott.

As of Thursday, 158 county residents have recovered from the disease. There have been 28 hospitalizations caused by the coronavirus, including six current hospitalizations.

Hays County has seen three fatalities since the first positive diagnosis of the disease on March 14 — A woman in her 80s who was living with a relative in Buda, a Wimberley resident in their 90s and a San Marcos resident who was in their 60s.

Six of the eight new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday originate from Kyle, which now has seen 127 total cases and has 56 active cases. San Marcos had one new case reported Thursday, which raises its total case count to 71 and includes 24 active cases. Buda tallied one new case since Tuesday, raising the total case count to 31 and active count to 10.

Wimberley has tallied 10 total cases and has three active cases. Austin, within Hays County, has had seven total virus cases, including three active cases. Dripping Springs has had six total cases and has one active case. Driftwood and Niederwald have had two total cases each. Bear Creek and Uhland have each seen one total case.

One-hundred-forty-nine females and 109 males have been diagnosed with the coronavirus in Hays County.

Fifty-four county residents who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 are between 30-39 years old and fifty-four residents fall in the 20-29 year old age range. Fifty-two residents fall in the 50-59-year-old age range. Thirty-nine people diagnosed with the disease are 40-49 years old. Twenty-five patients are 60-69 years old, 11 are between 10-19 years old, 11 are 70-79 years old, nine are 80 and older and three are 9 years old or younger.

According to the county, only 10 patients who tested positive for COVID-19 traveled before becoming sick, while 248 residents had no travel history before becoming symptomatic.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported Thursday that 52,268 Texans have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and there have been 1,440 fatalities. The DSHS estimates that 31,223 Texans have recovered from the disease.

Symptoms of COVID-19 can appear between 2-14 days of exposure to the virus. Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states that people should seek medical attention if they display one or more of the following symptoms: difficulty breathing or shortness of breath; persistent pain or pressure in the chest; new confusion or inability to arouse; or bluish lips or face. The CDC recommends calling a doctor’s office or emergency room before going. Those who self-isolate with COVID-19 can leave self-isolation if they haven't had a fever for at least 72 hours (without the use of medicine that reduces fevers), symptoms have improved and it’s been at least 7 days since symptoms first appeared, according to the CDC.