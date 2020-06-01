Hays County reports fifth COVID-19-related fatality, 18 new cases

Hays County reported its fifth COVID-19-related fatality and 18 new cases on Monday.

Hays County has seen 353 total cases, including 152 active cases of the disease as of press time on Monday.

“We are seeing an uptick in new COVID-19 cases. Over the past two weeks, we have received more than 90 new lab-confirmed cases of the virus,” County Epidemiologist Eric Schneider said. “The Hays County Local Health Department recommends continuing to follow Centers for Disease Control guidelines to limit the spread of COVID-19.”

The Hays County Local Health Department has received 3,914 negative tests and has 26 pending tests. The county reported Monday that 196 county residents have recovered from the disease. There have now been five COVID-19-related fatalities in Hays County — an individual who was in their 80s and resided along the Hays/Travis County border but had an Austin address died this weekend.

Kyle has a total of 181 cases and 89 active cases. San Marcos has had 88 total cases and currently has 27 active cases. Buda has recorded 49 total cases and has 24 active cases. Wimberley has had 12 total cases and currently has five active cases. Dripping Springs has tallied nine total cases and has four active cases. Austin, within Hays County, has had eight total cases and three active cases. Driftwood has had two total cases. Niederwald has two total cases. Bear Creek has had one case. Uhland has had one case.

According to the county, only 10 patients who tested positive for the illness had traveled before becoming sick, while 343 residents had no travel history before becoming symptomatic.

Eighty-four residents diagnosed with COVID-19 fall in the 20-29 year old age range. Seventy-one patients who have been diagnosed with the disease are between 30-39 years old. Sixty-seven residents fall in the 50-59-year-old age range. Fifty people diagnosed with the disease are 40-49 years old. Thirty residents are 60-69 years old, fourteen are 70-79 years old, nineteen are between 10-19 years old, ten are 80 and older and seven are 9 years old or younger.

One-hundred-eighty-nine females and 164 males in Hays County have been diagnosed with the coronavirus.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported Monday that 64,880 Texans have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and there have been 1,678 fatalities. The DSHS estimates that 43,338 Texans have recovered from the disease.

For most people, COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. The coronavirus can cause severe illnesses, such as pneumonia and death, especially for older adults and people with existing health problems.