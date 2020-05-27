Hays County reports largest-single day increase in COVID-19 cases

The Hays County Local Health Department reported the largest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases within the county on Wednesday with 18 new cases.

Hays County currently has 129 active cases and has had 297 total cases. The local health department has received 3,621 negative tests and is awaiting results from 23 tests, according to county epidemiologist Eric Schneider.

Schneider reported that all results from nursing homes located in Hays County came back with negative results.

Twenty-eight county residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, including five current hospitalizations. Four more recoveries were reported Wednesday, increasing the amount of recoveries to 165.

Hays County has seen three fatalities since the first positive diagnosis of the disease on March 14 — A woman in her 80s who was living with a relative in Buda, a Wimberley resident in their 90s and a San Marcos resident who was in their 60s.

Nearly two-thirds of the new cases reported Wednesday originate from Kyle, which has 11 new cases since Tuesday. Kyle currently has 77 active cases and has had 150 total cases. San Marcos recorded five new virus cases since Tuesday, raising its total case count to 79 and active case count to 28. Buda tallied two new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, and now has 16 active cases and has seen 38 total cases.

Wimberley has seen 11 total and four active cases. Austin, within Hays County, has had seven total virus cases and has three active cases. Dripping Springs has had six total cases and has one active case. Driftwood and Niederwald have had two total cases each. Bear Creek and Uhland have each seen one total case.

One-hundred-sixty-nine females and 128 males have been diagnosed with the coronavirus in Hays County.

Eight county residents who were diagnosed with COVID-19 on Wednesday fall into the 20-29 age range, which recently became the age group with the most cases within Hays County. Seventy-two county residents diagnosed with the disease are between 20-29 years old.

Fifty-nine county residents who have been diagnosed with the disease are between 30-39 years old. Fifty-seven residents fall in the 50-59-year-old age range. Forty-three people diagnosed with the disease are 40-49 years old. Twenty-six patients are 60-69 years old, 16 are between 10-19 years old, 11 are 70-79 years old, nine are 80 and older and four are 9 years old or younger.

According to the county, only 10 patients who tested positive for COVID-19 traveled before becoming sick, while 287 residents had no travel history before becoming symptomatic.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported Wednesday that 57,921 Texans have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and there have been 1,562 fatalities. The DSHS estimates that 37,626 Texans have recovered from the disease.

