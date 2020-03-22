Hays County reports seventh COVID-19 case

An adult who was at San Marcos High School on March 12 has tested positive for COVID-19, San Marcos Consolidated ISD announced Sunday.

Hays County confirmed that this is the seventh confirmed coronavirus case in the county.

“While this news may be concerning, we want you to know that we are committed to providing you important information as we learn it,” SMCISD said in a statement. “The district will take all necessary action to keep our students, staff, and community safe.”

The school district is working closely with the Hays County Health Department regarding this matter. According to the health department, the risk remains low of transmission to people at San Marcos High School. SMCISD disinfected the high school campus by using special cleaning equipment before anyone was allowed back inside the building, the district said. The person who had contact with San Marcos High School and later tested positive for COVID-19 has self-quarantined themselves at home along with their entire family.

“As a San Marcos community, we are in this together,” SMCISD said. “We will continue to remain completely transparent and provide our families with updates as they become available. We thank you for your trust and cooperation during this time.”

There are currently two confirmed cases in both San Marcos and Kyle, respectively. There are separate cases in Buda, Dripping Springs and Austin — inside Hays County.

Symptoms of COVID-19 can appear between 2-14 days of exposure to the virus. Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention states that people should seek medical attention if they display one or more of the following symptoms: difficulty breathing or shortness of breath; persistent pain or pressure in the chest; new confusion or inability to arouse; or bluish lips or face. The CDC recommends calling a doctor’s office or emergency room before going. Those who self-isolate with COVID-19 can leave self-isolation if they’ve had no fever for at least 72 hours (without the use of medicine that reduces fevers), symptoms have improved and it’s been at least 7 days since symptoms first appeared, according to the CDC.

“Residents with underlying health conditions or a weakened immune system and persons over 65 tend to be hardest hit by COVID-19 and should consult their health care provider if they are experiencing symptoms,” Hays County Epidemiologist Eric Schneider said.

This story has been updated since its first publication.