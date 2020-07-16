Missing Person Reported in Wimberley

Evelyn Avendano-Acosta, 23, was reported missing Thursday in Wimberley.

At approximately 5 p.m. on July 15, Avendano-Acosta left her residence in the 500 block of Wayside Dr. in Wimberley, TX, on foot and has not returned. She did not take her purse, phone, or identification with her.

Avendano-Acosta is described as a Hispanic female, 23 years old, approximately 4’9”, 100 pounds, black hair, brown eyes and is approximately seven (7) months pregnant. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt, unknown color of shorts and unknown footwear.

If you have seen Evelyn Avendano-Acosta or have any information regarding her whereabouts, call the Hays County Sheriff’s Office at 512-393-7896. You can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 1-800-324-8466 or you can submit your information on-line to Tip Line P3tips.com as well as submit a tip on the Hays County Sheriff’s Office App.