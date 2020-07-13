Motorcyclist killed in traffic collision

A traffic collision in San Marcos resulted in the death of a motorcyclist.

The San Marcos police and fire departments, alongside Hays County EMS, were dispatched to the 1600 block of Post Road for a traffic accident involving a red 2010 Volvo S40 and a black 2005 Suzuki motorcycle at approximately 4:47 p.m. on Sunday.

Officials say the collision occurred when the motorcyclist was driving southbound on Post Road when the Volvo pulled out of a parking lot at 1637 Post Road to drive northbound. Officials added that there is an indication that the motorcycle was traveling above the posted speed limit.

The motorcyclist, who was later identified as Kolin Walker, 23, was declared dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Jo Anne Prado. Next of kin has been notified.

This is the 10th traffic fatality in San Marcos in 2020. The San Marcos Police Collision Investigation Team responded to the incident and the investigation is ongoing.

