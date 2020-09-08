San Marcos woman dies of COVID-19; County tallies 55 new cases

A San Marcos woman in her 60s has died from COVID-19, marking the 51st coronavirus-related fatality in Hays County since the first diagnosis of the virus on March 14.

The Hays County Local Health Department also reported an additional 55 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases, 53 recoveries, five new hospitalizations and three hospital discharges on Tuesday.

There are currently 1,988 active COVID-19 cases and there have been 5,526 total cases since the first diagnosis of the virus within the county’s boundaries.

“We continue to encourage all Hays County residents to practice those simple but effective methods for slowing the spread including hand washing, wearing a mask and staying distanced from others,” Hays County Epidemiologist Eric Schneider said.

With the 53 newly reported recoveries, 3,487 Hays County residents have now recovered from the disease.

There are currently 16 county residents hospitalized by the coronavirus following a fluctuation in hospitalizations and discharges. The county has reported 158 total hospitalizations. Some patients hospitalized by COVID-19 are in hospitals outside of Hays County but are included in the county’s numbers if they reside within the county, the local health department said.

The county has received 24,938 negative tests and is awaiting results from 41 tests. There have been 30,505 tests administered in Hays County.

San Marcos has tallied the most coronavirus cases in the county with 763 active cases and 2,739 total cases.

Kyle now has 768 active cases and has had 1,691 total. Buda has recorded 748 total cases and currently has 323 active cases. Dripping Springs has amassed 91 total cases and has 57 active cases. Wimberley has tallied 59 total cases, including 22 active cases. Austin, within Hays County, currently has 21 active cases and has had 53 total cases. Driftwood has recorded 36 total cases and has 14 active cases. Niederwald has had 30 total cases. Uhland has had 19 total cases and has nine active cases. Mountain City has had 10 total cases and has seven active cases.

Maxwell has had nine total cases. Manchaca has had nine total cases and has three active cases. Bear Creek and Woodcreek each have had one total case.

The 20-29-age-range has recorded the most COVID-19 cases with 2,119 total cases recorded Friday.

Nine-hundred-sixteen county residents diagnosed with the disease are between 30-39 years old. Six-hundred-sixty-five people diagnosed with the coronavirus are 40-49 years old. Five-hundred-fourteen residents fall in the 50-59-year-old age range. Five-hundred-twenty diagnosed with COVID-19 are between 10-19 years old, 320 are 60-69 years old, 186 are 70-79 years old, 185 are 9 years old or younger and 101 are 80 and older.

According to the local health department, 2,892 females and 2,634 males in Hays County have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The county’s ethnic breakdown states that 36.9% of county residents diagnosed with the disease don’t have a specified ethnicity, while 44.6% are Hispanic and 18.5% are non-Hispanic.

By race, 60.9% of county residents who’ve had COVID-19 are white, 36.7% are unknown or not specified, 2% are Black and 0.5% are Asian.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported Tuesday that there have now been 641,791 Texans diagnosed with COVID-19, there have been 13,553 fatalities and there are 3,701 Texans currently hospitalized by the virus. An estimated 553,409 Texans have recovered from the coronavirus, according to the DSHS.

Texas State University has tallied 325 total coronavirus cases since March 1 as of Tuesday — 289 among students and 36 among faculty and staff.

COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks for most people. The disease, however, can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death, especially for older adults and people with existing health problems.