Sheriff’s Office seeks robbery suspect

The Hays County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect in a robbery that occurred on April 8 at the Corner Store of Dripping Springs, at the intersection of Sawyer Ranch Road and U.S. 290.

on April 8, at approximately 3:30 a.m., a male suspect entered the Corner Store and demanded money from the cashier. The suspect then fled the scene in an early model black Honda Accord.

The suspect is described as a white male in his early 20s, approximately 6'1" tall with a husky build and dirty blonde hair, wearing a dark long sleeved shirt.

The suspect had entered the store earlier in a blue Hawaiian shirt.

If you have information regarding this incident, the identity of persons, whereabouts, etc., contact Detective A. McLeod at adam.mcleod@co.hays.tx.us. You can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 1-800-324-8477 from anywhere in the U.S. or you can submit your information online to Tip Line.