SMPD arrests two in discharged firearm call, warns of new party ‘fad’

The San Marcos Police Department arrested two individuals after responding to several discharged firearm calls over the weekend.

Tyrian Kier Brown, 23, of Glenn Heights, was arrested for deadly conduct and tamper/fabricate physical evidence. Brown’s brother, Taray Mathis, 27, of San Marcos, was arrested for assault family violence and criminal mischief.

SMPD responded to multiple calls of shots being fired and people screaming and yelling near building 5 at The Cedars — 1101 Leah Avenue — on Sunday at approximately 1:08 a.m. officials said.

Police said officers determined that Brown was involved in a physical altercation with his brother Broderick Mathis when he then produced a .380 pistol and fired it twice into the air.

Brown proceeded to hide the weapon in the parking lot under an uninvolved vehicle and picked up one of the shell casings, while his brother punched the rear window out of a near by SUV, officials said.

Brown and Mathis were taken to the Hays County Jail where they were booked and magistrated. Brown posted a $10,00 bond, while Mathis was released on his own recognizance.

SMPD is seeking help in identifying any suspects in six additional discharge of firearm calls that occurred over the weekend.

Police said “These acts appear to be a new ‘fad’ among partygoers in San Marcos; however, knowingly discharging a firearm at or in the direction of one or more individuals or a habitation, building or vehicle that is occupied is considered Deadly Conduct, a third-degree felony. If convicted this charge could result in a $10,000 fine and up to 10 years of jail time and/or probation for the offender.”

SMPD is asking anyone with information regarding these incidents to call its criminal investigations division — 512-753-2300

Oct. 10, 11:16 p.m.: Village at Telluride, 201 Telluride: community-initiated complaint of gunshots in area. No witnesses, no description and no contact. Case 20-53480

Oct. 11,12:32 a.m., 135 Palermo: community-initiated complaint of gunshots in area. No witnesses, no description and no contact. Case 20-53514

Oct. 11, 12:38 a.m.: Copper Beech Apartments, 1701 Mill St.: multiple calls of a loud party of more than 200 people. Officers responded and cleared the scene including a report of a vehicle struck and confrontational individual. Call reopened at 1:41 a.m. when additional community members called back to report gunshots and people still in the area at a party. Case 20-53537

Oct.r 11, 2:42 a.m.: 1354 Thorpe Ln.: community-initiated complaint of gunshots in area between Thorpe and IH-35. No witnesses, no description, no contact. Case 20-53536

Oct. 11, 3:48 a.m.: The Cottages at San Marcos, 1415 Craddock Ave.: community-initiated complaint of gunshots and a vehicle leaving the scene, no description. Case 20-53550

October 11, 4:35 a.m.: CastleRock at San Marcos, 1610 N. IH 35: community-initiated call of shots fired and witness reported seeing a large, white Ford F150 truck and a dark silver or grey Dodge Challenger near building one during the incident. Case 20-53563