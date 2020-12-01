SMPD seeking help in second armed incident at The Grove apartments

The San Marcos Police Department is searching for two armed suspects who are believed to be responsible for a second incident at The Grove at San Marcos.

SMPD said officers responded to a second home invasion-related incident at the apartment complex located at 1150 E. River Ridge Parkway on Nov. 20 at approximately 3:41 p.m.

Police said two unidentified suspects allegedly assaulted and robbed a resident at The Grove as the resident was entering his vehicle in the parking lot. The suspects pointed a gun at the resident and demanded he provide them with his apartment number after they forced the resident into their vehicle, SMPD said.

Police stated that one of the suspects stole the victim’s keys and entered their apartment, where they stole items from the apartment. SMPD added that the suspects ordered the resident out of their vehicle and then stole the victim’s vehicle.

Officials said the resident described the suspects as two black males. One of the suspects left the apartment complex in a 2006-2013 white Chevrolet Impala with dark tinted windows, which were similar to the vehicle used in a home invasion that occurred at The Grove on Nov. 17. Police stated that the Impala has obvious dents above the hood of the vehicle near the front grill.

The other suspect fled the apartment complex in the resident's 2007 blue Chevy Tahoe with custom black wheels, officials said. SMPD added that both vehicles fled southbound on I-35 toward San Antonio. Police said detectives believe both vehicles are in the San Antonio area.

SMPD said that “an investigation supports the victim being specifically targeted and that he was the likely target of the Nov. 17 incident.”

During the Nov. 17 incident, an unidentified suspect kicked in the front door of an occupied apartment at The Grove. After forcing entry into the apartment, the suspect proceeded to open bedroom doors and came face to face with a female victim inside one of the bedrooms. The armed intruder pointed a handgun at her for a short period before exiting the apartment.

The victim and a witness described the suspect as a black male, wearing all black clothing with a black ski mask, and standing at approximately 6-foot-2.

SMPD said it does not believe there is a continued threat to public safety but residents should remain vigilant and immediately report any suspicious activity to the police department.

Officials said if police assistance is needed dial 911 for emergencies or 512-753-2108 for non-emergencies.

The armed suspects have not been located and the investigation is ongoing. SMPD is asking for anyone with information regarding the incident or the vehicles to contact Detective Aubry at 512-753-2306 or paubry@sanmarcostx.gov.