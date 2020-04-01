SWAT aids San Marcos police in arrest of ‘documented gang member’

San Marcos police made an arrest of a "documented gang member" Tuesday night with the help of a SWAT team and the Hays County Crisis Negotiations team.

SMPD responded to a call for an unconscious driver in a vehicle stopped near the intersection of Guadalupe Street and the west access road of Interstate 35 at approximately 9 p.m. on Tuesday, officials said.

Police say they ran the vehicle’s license plate which returned Derek Arredondo, 32, as the owner. Police identified Arredondo as the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle. Arredondo was unconscious with his foot on the brake. Police say they observed narcotics and a weapon on the front seat next to Arredondo. The doors of the vehicle were locked, SMPD said.

“Arredondo is a convicted felon who has been involved in multiple violent offenses and is a documented gang member,” Interim Police Chief Bob Klett said. “Due to his background and the weapon in plain view, the SWAT (Special Weapons and Tactics) team and Hays County Crisis Negotiations team were activated as a safer option to take him in to custody.”

Klett stated that multiple attempts were made to wake Arredondo, using lights, sirens and bumping his vehicle. Those methods, however, were unsuccessful. Police say law enforcement and Arredondo’s family made attempts to call his cell phone but those too were unsuccessful.

SMPD said SWAT was allowed to take Arredondo into custody. Officials say the back seat of Arredondo’s vehicle caught fire after a diversionary device was deployed which they say is an unusual result of using this device. SWAT operators were able to get Arredondo out his vehicle after a violent struggle, police say.

Officials added that Arredondo sustained burns after fighting to get back into the burning vehicle. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Arredondo faces warrants for felon in possession of firearm and unlawful carry of a weapon. Police say a handgun and ammunition were recovered at the scene.