Texas State University monitoring 10 people in self-isolation for possible cases of COVID-19

Texas State University is monitoring 10 people who are in self-isolation for possible cases of COVID-19, the university said in a social media post.

The 10 cases are connected to international travel. The university said there are currently no cases of COVID-19 among the individuals in self-isolation.



University policy requires individuals to self-isolate for 14 days after travel to a country designated as a Level 2 or Level 3 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. According to the CDC, Level 2 is a warning to practice enhanced precautions when traveling to destinations in this designation, while Level 3 warning states to avoid all non-essential travel to countries that fall under this category.

COVID-19 is caused by a member of the coronavirus family that’s a close cousin to SARS and MERS viruses that have caused previous outbreaks. The disease is caused by a virus named SARS-CoV-2 by the International Committee on Taxonomy of Viruses. COVID-19 may take up to 2-14 days after exposure to appear. The disease can cause a wide range of respiratory illnesses, including fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the CDC. The disease originated in Wuhan, China in late 2019.

The World Health Organization reported that there have been 109,577 cases of COVID-19 worldwide as of Monday. The CDC states that there are 423 cases in the United States, including six confirmed cases in Texas.

Texas State University said there are no cases of COVID-19 reported on its San Marcos or Round Rock campuses. Hays County hasn’t confirmed any cases of the disease and has previously stated that it isn’t an immediate threat to the community.

Hays County has provided the following tips to prevent the spread of coronavirus: