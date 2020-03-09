Daily Record file photo
Texas State University monitoring 10 people in self-isolation for possible cases of COVID-19
Texas State University is monitoring 10 people who are in self-isolation for possible cases of COVID-19, the university said in a social media post.
The 10 cases are connected to international travel. The university said there are currently no cases of COVID-19 among the individuals in self-isolation.
In an abundance of caution, #TXST is monitoring 10 people who are self-isolating at home, not on campus, after int’l travel; no confirmed cases of #COVID19. TXST policy is self-isolation for 14 days after travel to a CDC-designated Level 2 or 3 country.https://t.co/kQqfPKbnvI
— Texas State (@txst) March 10, 2020
University policy requires individuals to self-isolate for 14 days after travel to a country designated as a Level 2 or Level 3 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. According to the CDC, Level 2 is a warning to practice enhanced precautions when traveling to destinations in this designation, while Level 3 warning states to avoid all non-essential travel to countries that fall under this category.
COVID-19 is caused by a member of the coronavirus family that’s a close cousin to SARS and MERS viruses that have caused previous outbreaks. The disease is caused by a virus named SARS-CoV-2 by the International Committee on Taxonomy of Viruses. COVID-19 may take up to 2-14 days after exposure to appear. The disease can cause a wide range of respiratory illnesses, including fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the CDC. The disease originated in Wuhan, China in late 2019.
The World Health Organization reported that there have been 109,577 cases of COVID-19 worldwide as of Monday. The CDC states that there are 423 cases in the United States, including six confirmed cases in Texas.
Texas State University said there are no cases of COVID-19 reported on its San Marcos or Round Rock campuses. Hays County hasn’t confirmed any cases of the disease and has previously stated that it isn’t an immediate threat to the community.
Hays County has provided the following tips to prevent the spread of coronavirus:
- Wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds several times a day, including between your fingers and underneath your nails. Handwashing is considered the best way to remove germs and dirt, and hand sanitizers should be used only when handwashing is not available. The hand sanitizers should be at least 60 percent alcohol to be effective.
- Avoid handshaking and high-fives
- Avoid touching your face – especially your eyes, nose, and mouth
- Stay home when you feel sick
- Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue then put the tissue in the trash, or use the crook of your elbow if a tissue isn’t available
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household disinfectant cleaning spray or wipe. Clean cell and desk phones, computer keyboards, door handles, and work surfaces often.
- Face masks are not considered an effective way to prevent someone from catching a virus unless you have close, frequent contact with a sick person; however, they are an option for sick people to use to keep from spreading the virus.
- Avoid travel to areas that have been designated high-risk areas because of multiple verified cases of Corona.