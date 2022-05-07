UNOFFICIAL: Shanks elected to SMCISD school board

Brian K. Shanks has been unofficially elected to the San Marcos Consolidated ISD Board of Trustees.

With all polling locations in Hays County reporting Saturday night, Shanks received 786 votes (50.48%) to Gabrielle Moore’s 769 votes (49.52%). All results are unofficial until votes are canvassed at an upcoming SMCISD board meeting.

Following Saturday's result, Moore said she wouldn't be conceeding until every vote is counted.

"Tonight, more than any night, I hold in my heart nothing but love for this community and for all of my neighbors, whether they supported me or Mr. Shanks," Moore said. "But because of the margin of less than 1%, I will not be conceding until every outstanding ballot is counted — that includes both provisional, mail-in, and any overseas ballots."

Prior to Saturday’s vote, Shanks participated in a Daily Record Q&A where he spoke about his qualifications, reasoning for running for school board and priorities if elected to the board.

Experience: 3 years USMC, 8 years USCG, 20 years Texas State University. This equals over 30 years of leadership experience from small 3-4 person teams, to managing departments of up to 15 people, and part time workers of 80 or more. In my 20 years at Texas State, I have worked with both faculty and students. My department designs, builds, and supports classrooms on campus.

Why are you running for school board?

Shanks: Sometimes we don’t get to pick the mission, the mission picks you. The mission: our kids are in trouble. We have lost almost two years of academic progress across the nation. To fix this will require strategic planning and leadership; when elected I will bring this to our school board.

How will you use your experience to help you if elected to the board?

Shanks: Leadership is the answer to solving problems, and we have some major problems on our hands. I have leadership experience. I have made many mistakes as a leader and took accountability for those mistakes, which allowed me to continue to grow. We need to take accountability for the state of the school district, so we can continue to improve our schools and allow our children to grow in academics.

What would your priorities be once on the board?

Shanks: Work with the community, school board, and superintendent to define and prioritize the problems in our schools, create goals, and have metric backed outcomes. Strategic planning: 5, 10, and 15 years.

Ensure that the superintendent and their staff have the tools needed to be successful in achieving the goals. Do we need more teachers? Do we need more teaching assistants? Do we need more supplies?

Finally, take a hard look at the budget. Is the majority of funding going towards meeting our strategic goals? If not, then we need to re-evaluate.

This is a developing story and will be updated when additional information becomes available.

