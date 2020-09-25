Alex Villobos, Hays County Sheriff, Democratic Party

Alex Villalobos, Democrate, is running for election for the position of Hays County Sheriff.

Villabos' law enforcement experience spans 14 years. Villalobos was also elected to the position of City Council member for the City of Kyle from 2017 with his term in office ending on November 2020. Villalobos has also held the position as Hays County Chief of Staff.

Villalobos received his Bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice and Master’s degree in Public Administration from Texas State University.