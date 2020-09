Bill Kelsey, Libertarian, is running for election to the U.S. House to represent Texas' 25th Congressional District. Kelsey received his Bachelor's degree from the United States Naval Academy in 1973, and served in the U.S. Navy from 1969 - 1975. ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!