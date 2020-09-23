Chrysta Castaneda, Railroad Commissioner, Democratic Party

Chrysta Castaneda, Democrat, is running for election to the Texas Railroad Commission. Castaneda ran unsuccessfully in the 2012 election for the U.S. House to represent Texas” 33rd Congressional District..

Castaneda is an attorney practicing in the area of oil and gas litigation. She is the founding partner of The Castañeda Firm, an energy litigation firm in Dallas, Texas.

Castaneda received her B.A. in industrial engineering at Kansas State University and her J.D. from Southern Methodist University Dedman School of Law.