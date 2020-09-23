Jane Bland, Justice, Supreme Court Place 6, Republican Party (Incumbent)

Jane Bland, Republican, is a judge for Place 6 of the Texas Supreme Court. She assumed office on August 26, 2019. Her current term ends on December 31, 2020. Bland) is running for re-election for the Place 6 judge of the Texas Supreme Court.

Bland was appointed to the court by Governor Greg Abbott on August 26, 2019. She was appointed to fill the vacancy left when Jeff Brown was confirmed to the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas. She was previously a judge on the Texas First District Court of Appeals from 2003 to 2018. Bland began her legal career as a clerk for Judge Thomas Gibbs Gee of the United States Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit. She then practiced law at Baker Botts, L.L.P., where she specialized in civil trials and appellate work.

Justice Bland received her bachelor's degree from the University of Texas at Austin, where she majored in accounting and honors business. She received her J.D. from the University of Texas.