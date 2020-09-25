Jennifer O'Kane, County Tax Assessor-Collector (Incumbent)

Jennifer O’Kane, Republican, is running for election for the position of Hays County Assessor-Collector. O’Kane was appointed to her position of Hays County Tax Assessor-Collector after the resignation of long-time Tax Assessor-Collector Luanne Caraway on February 27, 2019 filling Caraway’s unexpired term beginning March 1, 2020. O’Kane’s term ends November 2020.

O’Kane, received her Bachelor’s degree from Texas A&M University., and served as Caraway’s second in command for close to 9 years. O’Kane has also worked in Human Resources in the private sector.