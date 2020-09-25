Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
As a public service, public health stories are free to Central Texans during the coronavirus crisis. Please support our local journalists by subscribing today. Call 512-392-2458.
Article Image Alt Text

Jennifer O'Kane, County Tax Assessor-Collector (Incumbent)

Fri, 09/25/2020 - 4:03pm
Friday, September 25, 2020

Jennifer O’Kane, Republican, is running for election for the position of Hays County Assessor-Collector.  O’Kane was appointed to her position of Hays County Tax Assessor-Collector after the resignation of long-time Tax Assessor-Collector Luanne Caraway on February 27, 2019 filling Caraway’s unexpired term beginning March 1, 2020.  O’Kane’s term ends November 2020.

 

O’Kane, received her Bachelor’s degree from Texas A&M University., and served as Caraway’s second in command for close to 9 years.  O’Kane has also worked in Human Resources in the private sector.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the San Marcos Record for the complete story.

San Marcos Record

(512) 392-2458
P.O. Box 1109, San Marcos, TX 78666

San Marcos Daily Record Copyright © 2020