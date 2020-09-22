Jenny Garcia Sharon, U.S. House District 25, Republican Party
Tue, 09/22/2020 - 7:53pm
Tuesday, September 22, 2020
Jenny Garcia Sharon, Republican is running for election to the U.S. House to represent Texas' 35th Congressional District.
