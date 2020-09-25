Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Michael Torres, County Constable, Precinct 2, Democratic Party (Incumbent)

Fri, 09/25/2020 - 7:24pm
Friday, September 25, 2020

Michael Torres, Democrat, is seeking re-election to the position of County Constable, Precinct 2.

Torres began his law-enforcement career in 2001 serving as Deputy then promoted to Sergeant in Dimmit county.  Torres was also a Narcotics Detective for Caldwell county and as a patrol officer for the Kyle Police Department for five years prior to his being Elected as County Constable for Precinct 2.

