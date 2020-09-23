Sherri Tibbe, Judge, 453rd State District Court

Sharon Tibbe, Democrat, is running for Judge, 453rd State District Court.

Tibbes received a degree in Legal Assistant studies, graduating Magna Cum Laude from the University of Cincinnati and went on to work as a Legal Assistant at the Office of the Attorney General, under Attorney General Jim Mattox, later working in the Austin Municipal as night court staff, the Attorney Generals office, as Criminal District Attorney (January 2007-2014). In January of 2015, Tibbes formed the Leavitt & Tibbe law firm with partner Randy Leavitt.

Tibbes received her Bachelor’s degree from the University of Texas at Austin to complete her Bachelor’s degree in Social Work in 1986 and her J.D. from University of Houston Law Center.