Tacie Marie Zelhart, Judge, County Court at Law #3, Republican (Incumbent)

Wed, 09/23/2020 - 7:44pm
Wednesday, September 23, 2020

Tacie Zelhart, Republican, is a judge for the County Court at Law #3.. Zelhart appointed to her office in 2018. and is running for re-election for the judge for the County Court at Law #3.

Zelhart has served as Chief prosecuter in the Harris county court sytem, and later started her own practice before currently serving as Judge for County Court at Law #3.  Zelhart is credited for starting Hays county's first mental health speciality court the during her time on the bench. 

Zelhart earned her undergraduate degree from Texas A & M Univeristy and her J.D. from Texas Tech University.

 

 

