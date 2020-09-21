Wendy Davis , U.S. House District 21, Democratic Party

Wendy Davis, Democrat, is running for election to the U.S. House to represent Texas’ 21 Congressional District. She is on the ballot in the general election on November 3rd, 2020. Davis was a member of the Texas State Senate, representing District 10. She assumed office in 2009. She left office in 2015.

In Texas’ 2015 Davis ran as the Democratic nominee for Governor of Texas, losing in the general election

Davis defeated Jennie Lou Leeder in the Democratic primary for Texas’ 21st Congressional District to advance to the general election and will face off against incumbent Rep. Chip Roy