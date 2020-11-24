City offices to close for Thanksgiving Holiday

The City of San Marcos’ offices will be closed for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday.

The following offices will be closed on Thursday and Friday: City Hall, Activity Center, Animal Shelter, Municipal Court, and Utility Offices and drive-thrus, will be closed on Thursday and Friday for the Thanksgiving Holiday. The public library will continue to be closed until Dec. 1 when it reopens in the new half of the building.

The San Marcos Municipal Court, located at the Hays County Government Center at 712 South Stagecoach Road, will be closed on Wednesday in addition to Thursday and Friday to coincide with the Hays County holiday facility closings.

The Animal Shelter Receiving and Reclaiming department will be open on Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and closed on Thursday and Friday to coincide with other city offices. Regular office hours will resume Saturday at noon. Emergency animal services are available by calling the San Marcos Police Department non-emergency line at 512-753-2108.

The Activity Center will be closed from Thursday through Saturday, and will open for regular hours on Monday.

All City offices will reopen at usual times on Monday.

San Marcos Ride Carts Holiday Schedule

CARTS 1517 interurban route from San Marcos will not operate from Wednesday through Friday. Services will resume to the current extended schedule Monday. CARTS 1510 will operate regular hours on Wednesday and will not operate on Friday.

Local San Marcos "The Bus" route will not operate on Thursday. Routes will run from 7a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday and Friday. "The Bus" route will continue to be fare-free until further notice. Passengers on all bus routes are encouraged to wear proper face coverings and practice social distancing.

The San Marcos Station /Greyhound station will operate regular hours on Wednesday and Friday. The San Marcos Station will be closed on Thursday. Riders may purchase interurban daily and monthly passes on the HopThru App. Passes are available for purchase at Plaza Saltillo located at 412 Comal St. in Austin or the San Marcos Station located at 338 S. Guadalupe Street. For public health concerns, proper face coverings are required.

For more information and updates, please visit www.ridecarts.com or call 512-805-7433.

Texas Disposal Systems Holiday Schedule

All TDS services from Thursday will be completed on Friday. Friday services will be completed on Saturday. Customers who will be out of town are asked to put their carts on the curb no earlier than 7 p.m. the night before scheduled pick up and return it to the house as soon as they return.

Residents who will be gone all week are encouraged to ask a neighbor to take their trash cart to the curb on their trash day and return to their home after pickup.