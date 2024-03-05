Early and absentee voting preliminary results

Hays County early voting and absentee voting preliminary election results are in. On the democratic ballot 8,929 people voted. On the Republican ballot 9,582 people voted.

Joe Biden leads the democratic ballot with 7,681 votes out of 8,615 votes on the democratic ballot. Donald Trump leads the republican ballot with 6,687 votes out of 9,515 votes.

Erin Zweiner leads State Representative District 45 with 4,965 votes out of 6,825 votes on the democratic ballot. Tennyson Moreno was uncontested for State Representative District 45 on the republican ballot and received 4,693 votes.

For District Judge of the 453rd Judicial District, Sherri K Tibbe was uncontested on the democratic ballot and received 7,917 votes.

For District Judge of the 483rd Judicial District Tanner Neidhardt was uncontested on the republican ballot and received 7,771 votes.

For Judge County Court at Law #3, Elaine S. Brown was uncontested on the democratic ballot and received 7,989 votes. For Judge County Court at Law #3, Robert Updegrove was uncontested on the republican ballot and received 8,019 votes.

Alex Villalobos leads Hays County Sheriff on the democratic ballot with 5,713 votes out of 8,483 votes. Anthony Hipolito was uncontested on the republican ballot with 8,175 votes.

Jessica Sanchez leads Hays County Tax Assessor-Collector on the democratic ballot with 2,842 votes out of 8,162 votes.

Debbie Gonzales Ingalsbe leads Hays County Commissioner Pct. 1 on the democratic ballot with 828 votes out of 1,303 votes.

Rebecca Minnick was uncontested for Hays County Commissioner Pct. 3 on the democratic ballot and received 2,743 votes. Morgan Hammer leads Hays County Commissioner Pct. 3 on the republican ballot with 1,674 votes out of 3,175 votes.

Jo Anne Prado leads Justice of the Peace Pct. 1, Place 1 on the democratic ballot with 1,750 votes out of 2,539.

J.R. Mendoza leads Justice of the Peace Pct. 2, Place 2 on the democratic ballot with 524 votes out of 1,671 votes.

David Peterson leads Hays County Constable Pct. 1 on the democratic ballot with 1,501 votes out of 2,505 votes.

Michael Torres was uncontested for Constable Pct. 2 on the democratic ballot and received 1,587 votes. David Saenz was uncontested for Constable Pct. 2 on the republican ballot and received 1,088 votes.

Don Montague was uncontested for Constable Pct. 3 on the republican ballot and received 1,416 votes.

Ben Gieselman leads Constable Pct. 4 for the republican ballot with 1,539 votes out of 3,069 votes.

John Ellen was uncontested for Constable Pct. 5 on the republican ballot and received 1,259 votes.

John Hatch was uncontested for Hays County Democratic Chair and received 7,815 votes. Michelle Lopez was uncontested for Hays County Republican Party Chair with 7,941 votes.

The San Marcos Daily Record will update this article when final results from Election Day are posted.