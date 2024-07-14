‘Legally Blonde the Musical’ premiers at Wimberley Players

The Wimberley Players presents its summer musical, “Legally Blonde the Musical,” beginning Friday July 12 through August 4. An adaptation of the popular film, “Legally Blonde” is based on a novel by Amanda Brown and the iconic Metro Goldwyn-Mayer movie.

With original music and lyrics by Laurence O’Keefe and Nell Benjamin, the musical chronicles the journey of Elle Woods, a fashion-savvy and determined UCLA sorority queen who defies expectations and stereotypes to pursue her dreams at Harvard Law School.

The 2001 film drew inspiration from writer Amanda Brown’s personal journey as a blonde student at Stanford Law School, who blended her passion for fashion and beauty with the challenges of academic life and social dynamics. Reese Witherspoon brought Brown’s character to life on screen, earning herself and the movie critical acclaim and multiple award nominations, including Golden Globe nods for Best Motion Picture and Best Actress.

Director Donna Provencher assembled a strong team of designers and a gifted cast for the family-friendly presentation.

The Wimberley Players artistic team, who chose the musical for its 2024 lineup, “…is excited to bring this entertaining and empowering musical to our community. It’s a story that resonates with audiences of all ages, celebrating the power of self-discovery and staying true to oneself.”

The Wimberley Players cast consists of Rebecca Woods as Elle Woods, Brendan Thomas as Emmett Forrest, Reji Smith as Paulette Buonafonte, Robert Gonzales as Warner Huntington III, Trinity Adams as Vivienne Kensington, Jenny Kim Thiem as Brooke Wyndham, Taylor Dabbs as Margot, Shelby Breda as Serena, Kelly Menz as Pilar and Melissa Beaudin-Vandolder as Enid Hoopes.

The ensemble also includes Harmony Austin, Bryanna Dumond, Billie Guffey, Caitlyn Harris, Javauna Harris, Madelynn Henson, Tate Kirschner, Samuel Ellisor, Kenny Mosier, Kharina Pineda, Christopher Velasquez, Omarion Reed and Susannah Wilson.

Directed by Donna Provencher, the play is produced by Danny Mosier and Melinda Ellisor.

“Legally Blonde” is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI).

Performances begin at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are $32 and $22 for students with ID.

Tickets are available online at wimberleyplayers. org or by calling 512-847-0575. The Wimberley Playhouse is located at 450 Old Kyle Road.