10 YEARS OF SMTX PRIDE

While it’s true, you never forget your first Pride, for my son and me, this year’s SMTX Pride Festival is our 10th. We didn’t know it at the time, but our first Pride was also San Marcos’ first official Pride festival, as this year the organization is commemorating its 10th anniversary. Ever since that first year, it’s been our tradition to walk in the parade and stand together with members of our community. Pride is a way to unite in a positive stance against violence and discrimination towards our family within the LGBTQIA community. It gives us a chance to celebrate and support each other while welcoming new arrivals to Texas State. Hosted by Kelly Kline, this year’s SMTX Pride will take place at The Railyard Bar and Grill from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Pride March will start at 9:30 a.m. at the corner of MLK & LBJ, so come early and ready to cheer for each other. The all-day celebration will feature music by Los Gatos 512, food, barbecue and lots of amazing drag performances. Come celebrate togetherness and unity with SMTX Pride.