46th Annual Heritage Tour

The Heritage Association of San Marcos' 46th annual Historic Spring Tour is one week away. This year is the 46th anniversary of the Heritage Association Spring Tour, a landmark event that spotlights many of the finest examples of stately historic architecture in the community.

This year the campus of Texas State University, its buildings, art, and sculpture are featured. The tour includes two historic homes that are now part of the campus.

The Tour, set for May 20, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. includes live music all day long, food and drink and an afterparty from 5:30 to 9 p.m.

For ticket information, visit the Heritage Association website at heritagesanmarcos.org.

Do not plan to miss what is likely to be the best event of the year.