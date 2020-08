The Calaboose African American History Museum invites the public to its 5th Annual Eddie Durham Jazz Tribute on Saturday, Aug. 22, 7 - 10 p,m. CDT. Normally held in the Eddie Durham Park, on MLK Drive, the jazz tribute will take place online. Local fans who enjoy Eddie Durham’s music ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!