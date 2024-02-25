All-Womens' Art Show for International Women's Day Celebration begins with Call for Art Feb. 27 & 28

Now in its sixth year, an art show and a series of events honoring women and their art is in final planning stages for this year’s International Women’s Day (IWD) observance at the Price Center in San Marcos. The Center’s Arts Committee, event founder Debangana Banerjee, and this year’s guest contributors Dianne McCabe, Michelle Sotolongo and Michelle Wilson are putting together “The Female Gaze: How We See the World” to gather, honor, share, and learn more about the female experience March 2 – April 27 at the Price Center & Garden.

The anchor of the annual observance is the all-women’s visual arts show, which begins with a Call for Art set for Tues., Feb. 27 and Wed., Feb. 28 from 10 am. – 5 pm. at the Price Center.

Visit price-center.org for more information and an artist application.

“The energy and community created by each year’s annual gatherings has inspired us to keep creating more opportunities to gather, learn and share,” Price Center Arts Committee Chair Joan Nagel said.

In addition to the Opening IWD Reception set for March 10, this year’s confirmed free events include poetry reading and writing events, a Joydance and sing-along gathering, creative workshops and a pop-up show featuring the work of jailed women. A complete schedule of events with full details will be available early next month.

Shows in the community art gallery at the Price Center are created, curated and coordinated by the Price Center Arts Committee. For more information about any of the activities at the Price Center, please call 512-3922900, stop by the Center at 222 W. San Antonio St. or visit price-center.org or Facebook @ Price Center & Garden.