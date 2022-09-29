American GI Forum Women’s Chapter to host first Silver Gala Hall of Fame

The American GI Forum Women’s Chapter will host its first Silver Gala Hall of Fame.

The event, which was originally supposed to take place in February 2020 and was postponed due to COVID-19, will take place at Dunbar Recreation Center on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 6-9 p.m.

Women's American Gl Forum is a nonprofit organization providing educational scholarships to graduating seniors in our community, so donations stay local. Because of supporters, two scholarships were given to San Marcos High School graduating seniors.

The Forum was founded by Hector P. Garcia March 26, 1948 in Corpus Christi, Texas. San Marcos was the third city to join the American Gl Forum in the United States. In 2008 the Chapter became Greater Sgt. J.P. Nevares Memorial AGIF. Sister of SSgt. J.P. Nevares, Sylvia N. Garza has been the Chairwoman for over 20 years for this chapter, and a member for 28 years. Sylvia has been The State of Texas Chair for 4 years and National Vice-Chair for The United States for two years.

If you would like to purchase tickets to the Silver Gala Hall of Fame, contact Sylvia Garza at 512-757-1855.