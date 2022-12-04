Annual holiday pop-up sale set for Dec. 10

Eye of the Dog Art Center’s annual holiday sale is returning Saturday, Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Resident artists of the center and a select group of guest artists will be selling their work in a laid-back indoor and outdoor setting. Gifts, local vendor support and refreshments are among the other highlighted attractions visitors can expect.

The annual holiday sale features original clay creations by many of the artists that make up Eye of the Dog. This year, textiles, mixed media, upcycled tin jewelry, photographs,and paintings are also part of the sale. This annual experience attracts guests from throughout the region and offers a free, family-friendly way to shop small and locally while learning more about clay arts on the unique, 12-acre campus of Eye Of The Dog Art Center. The eclectic site features a visual treat of art installations, unique buildings and a wooded courtyard that serves as home to an outdoor kitchen, performance stage and many events.

As always, the holiday sale is free to enter and park and will feature refreshments and an extremely laid-back vibe to enjoy the local art scene and purchase some truly unique gifts. The indoor/ outdoor setting offers both shopping options.

EOTDAC is located at 405 Valley View West Road. For more information about the Holiday Pop-Up Show, including a list of participating artists, please call 512-558-1723, email beverlymangham@gmail.com or visit eyeofthedog. com.

