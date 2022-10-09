Answers to Go

San Marcos Public Library

625 E. Hopkins St.

512-393-8200

Q.What are the seven deadly sins? Conversely, what are the seven contrary virtues?

A.

According to the Encyclopedia Britannica, Catholic theology lists the seven deadly sins as behaviors that inspire further sin. They are pride, greed, lust, envy, gluttony, wrath (anger) and sloth. The seven heavenly virtues are those that counter these sins, and are generally listed as humility, kindness, abstinence, chastity, patience, liberality and diligence.

The seven deadly sins, also known as the capital vices or cardinal sins, began as “eight evil thoughts.” One of the earliest recordings (in writing) of the sins was from a fourth century Eastern Christian monk, Evagrius Ponticus, who wrote to other monks about how these thoughts could interfere with their spiritual well-being (Little). Later on in the Catholic Church’s history, these sins were narrowed down to seven and, after several iterations they are as I noted them, above. The are called “deadly” because they can lead to the death of your soul. (Shannon) The Seven Contrary Virtues are humility, kindness, abstinence, chastity, patience, liberality and diligence. (DeYoung) They were derived from the Psychomachia (“Battle for the Soul”), an epic poem written by Prodentius (c. 410). Practicing these virtues is believed to protect against temptation toward the Seven Deadly Sins. Here are the sins and their “remedies”: Humility — pride Kindness — envy Abstinence (temperance) — gluttony Chastity — lust Patience — anger Liberality (charity) — greed Diligence — sloth.

Initially, the Catholic Church had four cardinal virtues governing the necessary character traits of a good. These were temperance, justice, prudence and fortitude. These were eventually combined with the three theological virtues, faith, hope and love. The traditional understanding of the difference between cardinal and theological virtues is that the latter are not fully accessible to humans in their natural state without assistance from God. However, over time, the seven virtues changed slightly in name and connotation, to more directly parallel and go against the Seven Deadly Sins. (DeYoung)

• DeYoung, R. K. (2020). “Glittering vices: A new look at the seven deadly sins and their remedies.” Brazos Press, a division of Baker Publishing Group.

• Little, B. (2021, March 25). “How the seven deadly sins began as ‘eight evil thoughts.’” History.com. Retrieved Sept. 28 from history. com/news/seven-deadly- sins-origins

• Shannon, A. R. (n.d.). “Virtues. Seven Deadly Sins.” Retrieved Oct. 3, from deadlysins. com/virtues

• Encyclopedia Britannica, Inc. (2006). The New Encyclopedia Britannica.

Suzanne Sanders is the columnist for the library. She is the Community Services Manager for the San Marcos Public Library and came from the Austin Public Library in 2015 after having served there as a librarian for over 20 years. She gratefully accepts your questions for this column.