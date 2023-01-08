Answers to Go

Q.I want to get my home clean and organized for the New Year. What resources does the library have for me?

A. Excellent question. Below are a few books we have that are in line with what you described. If you would like more choices, please call us at 512-393-8200 or search the catalog at hank.ci.san-marcos.tx/ library. A tutorial for using our catalog can be found (scroll to the bottom of the page) at sanmarcostx.gov/613/ eLibrary. When you search the catalog, enter the word “Orderliness” in the search field – this will give you the greatest number of items matching your question from which to choose.

• “Clean Mama’s Guide to a Peaceful Home: Effortless Systems and Joyful Rituals for a Calm, Cozy Home” by Becky Rapinchuk.

• “Keep the Memories, Lose the Stuff: Declutter, Downsize, and Move Forward with Your Life” by Matt Paxton.

• “Nifty: Clean & Organized: Money-saving Hacks and Easy DIYs for a Clean and Clutter- free Home.”

• “Organizing from the inside out” [DVD]

• “Organizing From the Inside Out: The Foolproof System for Organizing your Home, your Office, and your Life” by Julie Morgenstern.

• “The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up: The Japanese Art of Decluttering and Organizing” by Marie Kondō.

Q.I am a new “do-it-yourself ” homeowner and need some good resources for home repairs and decorating.

A.The library’s TexShare database collection has a category called “Do-it-Yourself” and there are thousands of articles and books to choose from. All you need to do to access these databases is call the library for the password. A database, while digital and accessible through your computer, smartphone, or tablet, is NOT part of the World Wide Web. This means you don’t have to deal with annoying advertising and “pop-up” messages. The articles are from trustworthy information sources. The library, of course, has tons of books on these topics. Feel free to call us at 512-393-8200 for help finding the exact resource you need. We can do all the searching for you and put aside (reserve) those books so they are waiting for you when you come to pick them up. However, it is fun to search the catalog — like shopping but without having to pay. When you search the catalog, type in the term “Do-it-yourself work” to get a wide variety of items. We also have a series of DVDs called “Positive Home Solutions.” Happy New Year!

Suzanne Sanders is the columnist for the library. She is the Community Services Manager for the San Marcos Public Library and came from the Austin Public Library in 2015 after having served there as a librarian for over 20 years. She gratefully accepts your questions for this column.